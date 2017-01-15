Carrera ciclista MTB con salida en el velódromo y entrega de trofeos prevista para las 13h
Info
Velódromo Municipal de San Vicente Calle Mayor, s/n, San Vicente del Raspeig Ver mapa
Deportes
Velódromo Municipal de San Vicente Calle Mayor, s/n, San Vicente del Raspeig
Carrera ciclista MTB con salida en el velódromo y entrega de trofeos prevista para las 13h
Velódromo Municipal de San Vicente Calle Mayor, s/n, San Vicente del Raspeig Ver mapa
© COSTA COMUNICACIONES C/Cottolengo, 25 - San Vicente del Raspeig T: 965 66 08 77