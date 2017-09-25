Domingo de paellas y comida de hermandad

1 de 91
Imagen con los ganadores del concurso de paellas, Abassires, Templarios y Almogàvers
El domingo, a partir de las 09:30h tuvo lugar la diana y una hora más tarde el almuerzo festero para coger fuerzas. Un domingo intenso, ya que desde las 11 de la mañana los más pequeños pudieron disfrutar de las actividades y talleres peparados por el área infantil, incluidos los hinchables.
Los festeros adultos, como ya es tradicional, disfrutaron del concurso de paellas desde las 13 horas, donde las comparsas compitieron por quedar entre las tres mejores para el jurado. Pasadas las 15 horas se dió a conocer los ganadores que este año han sido la Comparsa Abassires, seguidos por lo Caballeros Templarios y en tercer lugar, la Comparsa Almogàvers.
El resto de la tarde los festeros disfrutaron con sus compañeros, y además los más pequeños tuvieron una merienda infantil, todo esto, como colofón, para despedir las fiestas hasta el mes de abril, ya que recordamos que las próximas fiestas patronales y de moros y cristianos tendrán lugar en San Vicente del 6 al 10 de abril del 2018.