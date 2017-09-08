Opción para donar sangre en San Vicente el próximo lunes

Septiembre llega con una nueva oportunidad de donar sangre en el municipio. La cita será el próximo lunes, 11 de septiembre, entre las 16:30h y las 21h. El lugar, el autobanco del centro comercial The Outlet Stores Alicante.
